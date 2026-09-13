Syria’s southern areas come under artillery shelling by Israeli troops — TV

BEIRUT, September 13. /TASS/. Israeli artillery shelled Ain al-Shaara and Harboun areas in the demilitarized zone in southern Syria, the Al-Ikhbariya television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, shelling was conducted from Israeli positions in the occupied Golan Heights and was followed by fires.

Israeli shells also fell in the vicinity of the city on Beit Jinn some 55 kilometers west of Damascus. Earlier, this city was mopped up by Israeli troops, with checkpoint being set up at the city's entry points to screen citizens and vehicles.

In the second half of the day, occupational forces deployed more troops to the villages of Tell Ahmar and Ain al-Nuriyah where local resident tries to hamper their deployment and tossed stones at vehicles with soldiers.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani earlier on Sunday condemned the armed escalation in the demilitarized zone in southern Syria and urged Israel to withdraw its troops from the area.