WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. US Representative Anna Paulina Luna believes that there is a chance to reach a settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

"The war in Ukraine needs to end. Until this administration [of President Donald Trump], there were no efforts to resolve this conflict. Now we have a chance. And I will do everything in my power to help facilitate peace," the lawmaker said in a video posted on her X page.

US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner visited Moscow on September 5, where they met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The next day, they met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, Putin and Trump spoke by phone on September 8.

Russia has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to settling the Ukrainian crisis through diplomacy but has pointed out that the Kiev authorities are not ready to resolve the conflict through negotiations.