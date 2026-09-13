Israel’s strikes on Syria hamper anti-terrorist fight — top Turkish diplomat

ANKARA, September 13. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has accused Israel of "indirectly" supporting terrorist activities in Syria as it attacks on are hampering anti-terrorist efforts.

"Israel’s policy is the most serious obstacle on the path to a positive progress in Syria. The attack of the Abu al-Duhur airbase is one of the latest examples of that. Syria has the sovereign right to ensure its security, fight against terrorism, and develop its potential. Israel’s attacks also undermine the international community’s collective fight against terrorism. By systematically striking Syria’s military capabilities, Israel indirectly supports terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia)," Fidan said after talks with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Sheibani in Damascus.

According to the top Turkish diplomat, Ankara is keeping a close eye on the developments in southern Syria. "We know that Israel is behind the instability there. They don’t even make any secret of that. The Druzes are an inseparable part of Syrian society and see their future in Syria’s unity and integrity," Fidan said.

"The only realistic basis for a lasting solution to the problem with Israel in southern Syria is a security agreement on the basis of the 1974 de-escalation accords," he said. "We expect the international community to demonstrate a more resolute and effective position on this matter. International organizations, especially the United Nations, should more effectively mobilize its forces to counteract Israel that violates international law and infringes on Syria’s sovereignty.".