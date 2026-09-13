Zverev wins US Open for first time

NEW YORK, September 14. /TASS/. Germany’s Alexander Zverev defeated American Ben Shelton in the US Open final in New York.

The match ended with a score of 6-3, 7-6 (7-2), 5-7, 6-2 in Zverev’s favor. The tennis player was seeded No. 1 in the tournament, while Shelton was the No. 8 seed.

This is Zverev’s second Grand Slam title. He won the French Open in 2026. He has reached a total of six Grand Slam finals, three of which were this season.

Zverev is 29 years old and ranked No. 2 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He has won 26 singles titles in ATP-organized tournaments. He has reached the finals twice at the US Open (in 2020 and 2026), twice at the French Open (in 2024 and 2026), once at the Australian Open (in 2025), and once at Wimbledon (in 2026). Zverev is a two-time winner of the ATP Finals (2018 and 2021) and a gold medalist in men’s singles at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Shelton is 23 years old, currently ranked ninth in the world, and will rise to fourth in the world for the first time following this tournament. The American has won seven ATP singles titles. This is the first time he has reached the final of a Grand Slam tournament. Previously, he had reached the semifinals twice, at the US Open in 2023 and the Australian Open in 2025.

The US Open is the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. The tournament is played on hard courts. Its prize money totaled a record $108 million for tennis. Notable Russian players include Marat Safin, who won the tournament in 2000, and Daniil Medvedev, who won in 2021.