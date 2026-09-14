North Korea stepping up readiness for swift retaliatory strike against enemy — news agency

PYONGYANG, September 14. /TASS/. The Korean People’s Army intends to enhance the readiness of its missile and artillery units for a rapid retaliatory strike against the enemy, the Korean Central News Agency quoted Director of the Artillery Bureau of the Korean People's Army General Staff, Major General Ryu Chang Son as saying.

According to him, joint exercises between missile units and long-range artillery units help improve the troops’ ability to respond quickly when orders are received. He emphasized that the military is honing the skills necessary to "completely destroy the organizational structure of enemy armed groups."

Ryu Chang Son also noted that the Korean People’s Army will continue to conduct practical exercises to further enhance its readiness to launch a retaliatory strike.