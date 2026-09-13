BRICS to be leader in nuclear power generation — Rosatom CEO

NEW DELHI, September 13. /TASS/. In the future, the BRICS countries will lead not only in energy production and consumption, but also in nuclear power generation, CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said.

He drew attention to the rapid growth in energy consumption in the association’s member states. In particular, according to India’s forecast, energy consumption will increase by 2.5 times by 2050 and nuclear power generation facilities with an overall capacity of up to 100 GW will be built by 2047.

"This means that in the next generation, BRICS will not only be a leader in terms of power generation and consumption, but also in terms of the share of nuclear power and nuclear power generation. Well, it’ll just blow everyone else out of the water," he told Vesti.