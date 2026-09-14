US wants to resume talks on Iran's nuclear program — TV channel

NEW YORK, September 14. /TASS/. The US wants to resume talks on Tehran’s nuclear program in its talks with Iran, CNN reported.

According to the TV channel, officials from US President Donald Trump’s administration have indicated in private conversations with representatives of Gulf states that Washington would like to "refocus any future US-Iran negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program and not reopening the Strait [of Hormuz]."

For their part, Iranian representatives have made it clear to regional players that they will only be open to discussing their nuclear program after the Strait of Hormuz issue is resolved, including the lifting of the US blockade of Iranian seaports.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran, with Islamabad acting as mediator, signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, in the early morning hours of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached on the Strait of Hormuz. About 25% of the world's oil trade and approximately 20% of its liquefied natural gas pass through the strait. The US administration then effectively signaled that it would stop using large-scale military force against Iran and try to economically strangle the country through sanctions instead.