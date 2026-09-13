Syria prefers to settle conflict with Israel diplomatically — top diplomat

BEIRUT, September 13. /TASS/. Syria’s stance on the Israeli escalation has not changed - it insists on the implementation of the 1974 agreement on the disengagement of forces in the Golan Heights, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani said.

"Syria prefers to settle the conflict with Israel diplomatically," he said after talks with his visiting Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan. "We are committed this settlement option, as we know the cost of war and want to prevent any pretexts the aggress could use."

He called for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the demilitarized zone they occupy in southern Syria to the line of separation between Syrian and Israeli forces that existed prior to December 8, 2024, when a change of government took place in Damascus.

According to the top Syrian diplomat, Damascus highly values Turkey’s principles position regarding Israel’s attacks and its resolute support for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.