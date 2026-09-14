Russia outpaces Ukraine, US in production of low-cost, high-tech weapons — newspaper

NEW YORK, September 14. /TASS/. Russia has taken the lead in the production of relatively inexpensive, high-tech weapons, outpacing both Ukraine and the US in this regard, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, the new Geran drones and Banderol cruise missiles serve as "lethal reminders that Russia has the resources and supply chains to field fresh threats," while the new weapons are equipped with advanced electronics that "allow them to find targets accurately and evade interception." The article noted that these new and relatively inexpensive Russian weapons "show its (Russia’s - TASS) military remains adaptable and innovative."

The newspaper also emphasized that thanks to modernization and the rapid launch of mass production, Moscow has taken the lead over its adversaries. In particular, Ukraine lacks production capacity, while the US and its NATO allies are struggling to scale up production of critical weapons, such as Patriot air defense interceptors, as well as in bringing innovative solutions into mass production.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Russia’s improved drones, are causing "an economic headache for the US and its allies," and Western companies that developed interceptors for rotary-wing drones are now trying to create new, faster models.