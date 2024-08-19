No doubts US is behind Nord Stream sabotage acts — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Nobody has any doubts left that Washing is behind explosions at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the air with Rossiya-1 television.

"The United States - nobody has any doubt left thus far - is behind explosions at Nord Streams, which left Europe without the cheap Russian fuel and accordingly without the sustainable base of economic development," the minister said.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. Following the incident, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case on charges of international terrorism.