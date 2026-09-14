LUGANSK, September 14. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have breached the Ukrainian troops’ defenses in the Orekhov sector, placing the Ukrainian army’s main supply routes under fire control, military expert Andrey Marochko reported.

"The Ukrainian militants’ defenses in the Orekhov sector have been breached. Russian troops have made significant advances in this sector and have placed the main supply routes of the Ukrainian armed forces under fire control. We also now have a real prospect of encircling Ukrainian militants in this fortified area," he wrote on his VKontakte social media page.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that the Ukrainian armed forces had strongly fortified Orekhov, turning it into a fortress city.