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Rosatom, IAEA chiefs discuss security issues facing Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Rafael Grossi confirmed the commitment of the IAEA Secretariat and himself to cooperating with Russia in ensuring security at the ZNPP

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi have discussed the nuclear safety and security of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) at a meeting in Vienna, Rosatom said in a statement.

"Rosatom State Corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on the sidelines of the 70th IAEA General Conference, which began in Vienna on September 14. <...> Their conversation was focused on issues related to the nuclear safety and security of the Zaporozhye NPP and the situation in the city of Energodar," the statement reads.

"Rafael Grossi confirmed the commitment of the IAEA Secretariat and himself to cooperating with Russia in ensuring security at the ZNPP, as well as readiness to maintain dialogue on these issues," Rosatom added.

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Foreign policyRosatomIAEA
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