Russian petroleum products dropping out of exports impacts global markets — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The loss of Russian petroleum products from international exports is affecting global markets, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

He stated that the situation in oil markets is deteriorating rapidly due to instability in the Persian Gulf, with a massive volume of oil being removed from supplies. For its part, Russia has imposed a ban on the export of petroleum products to ensure sufficient supplies for its domestic market.

"Is the volume of Russian petroleum products no longer available for international export due to the export ban large enough to affect global markets? Yes, indeed, it is," Peskov said.