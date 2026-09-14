Chief prosecutor Kravchenko flees Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has left the country, Sergey Sternenko, a former advisor to the Ukrainian defense chief, said.

"According to data from my sources in law enforcement agencies, Prosecutor General Kravchenko fled Ukraine last night," Sternenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Kravchenko filed his resignation amid a new crackdown on anti-corruption agencies. News came on Monday morning that Kravchenko had filed criminal charges against Semyon Krivonos, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), advising him alongside Alexander Klimenko, chief of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), to step down.

Kravchenko once sought top positions in both agencies and failed, Sternenko added. "In short, an offended Kravchenko decided to trigger yet another political crisis in the country. A very busy week is ahead of us," he concluded.

Kravchenko himself has confirmed that he left the country. "I am currently on a business trip abroad," he wrote on his Telegram channel. He said he has plans to hold a number of meetings "to brief international partners about how things really stand in the system of anti-corruption agencies, the signs that they have consolidated uncontrolled power, and the risks that such practices pose to national sovereignty."

The Verkhovna Rada will put Kravchenko’s resignation request to a vote on September 15, head of the ruling Servant of the People party’s parliamentary faction David Arakhamiya announced on Telegram.