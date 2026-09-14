MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s position is weakening on all fronts: Washington no longer wants to talk to him, while Kiev’s financial demands are annoying its European "partners," Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, which has been banned in his country believes.

"Zelensky’s Ukraine is suffering a crushing defeat," the politician wrote in an op-ed published on the movement's website.

He pointed to a renewed cooling of relations between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump. Trump did not even call Kiev following the visit of his special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, even though a phone conversation between him and Russian leader Vladimir Putin did take place.

"Zelensky still fails to understand that high-level politics is not the filming of a TV series, and you cannot force all the players to follow your script. The current Kiev authorities are incapable of seriously assessing the situation and continue to play out a farce," Medvedchuk emphasized.

At the same time, Medvedchuk notes, difficulties are arising with European partners, who are quite surprised by Kiev’s demands. He drew attention to Zelensky’s tactlessness in voicing his wish list while in Norway, where he had arrived for the funeral of King Harald V.

"It is hardly surprising that the illegitimate leader [Zelensky’s presidential term expired in May 2024] is increasingly annoying Europeans," the politician stressed. Medvedchuk points out that Zelensky "has nothing to discuss with the leaders of other states either – he has nothing to offer any of them, only the ability to beg for money" – and that such behavior is already causing annoyance in the West.