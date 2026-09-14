US could assist in Ukraine’s reconstruction if conflict is resolved, source tells TASS

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The United States could assist in Ukraine’s reconstruction if the conflict is resolved, a source told TASS.

"Such an option looks logical in the current situation," the source said in response to a question.

US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveled to Moscow on September 5 and were received by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The next day, they met with Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev. On September 8, the leaders of Russia and the United States held a phone call.