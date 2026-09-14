Casualties in Sochi, 399 UAVs: aftermath of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 399 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

Falling UAV debris injured five people, including a child, in Russia’s southern city of Sochi in the Krasnodar Region.

TASS has compiled key details on the aftermath.

Attack scale

- On-duty air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a total of 399 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on September 13 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on September 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Rostov, Smolensk and Krasnodar Regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea, and the waters of the Black Sea.

- Around 50 UAVs were destroyed over Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Aksay and 16 districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar said on his Max channel.

- Air defense forces intercepted eight Ukrainian drones over the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on his Max channel.

Aftermath

- Falling drone debris injured five people, including a child, in Sochi, the Krasnodar Region emergency response center reported on its Max channel.

- One adult was taken to hospital, while the other injured people received all necessary medical assistance on an outpatient basis.

- As many as three private houses were damaged in the drone attack.

- UAV fragments also fell at several other locations, including near a non-residential building, a tunnel, and in a private house’s yard.

- Emergency and special services are working on site.

- Falling UAV debris damaged the 18th floor of a building under construction in the Aksay District of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his Max channel.

- A car was damaged and drone debris was found in the courtyard of a house in the Kirovsky District of the city of Rostov-on-Don.

- Windows were shattered in two apartments of residential buildings in the Kamensky District.

- A power line was damaged in the Myasnikovsky District, leaving 30 private houses without power.

- Windows and roofs of private houses, as well as cars, were damaged in the Neklinovsky District.