Fire erupts at research-and-production enterprise in Ural Mountains

YEKATERINBURG, March 24. /TASS/. A fire erupted at a research-and-production enterprise in the town of Aramil in the Sverdlovsk Region, prompting an evacuation of 110 people, the regional office of the Emergency Situations Ministry said on Friday.

The fire department received a call about the fire at 10:23 am (08:23 am in Moscow), the ministry said in a statement.

"According to the tentative data, the fire spread on the area of 3,000 square meters. Before fire squads arrived, 110 people evacuated from the building on their own. There have been no reports of casualties," the statement said.

There’s a risk of the fire spreading to a warehouse storing a flammable liquid, according to the ministry. The firefighting team on the scene includes 49 people and 16 vehicles.

The VMP research-and-production holding company produces paint-and-lacquer materials for industrial use and fire-retardant paints. The enterprise was built in 2017, according to the company’s website.