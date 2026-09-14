MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The hysteria in the West over Russia’s alleged plans to attack them is unfounded, and not a single Russian shell has ever landed in a NATO country, lawmaker Andrey Kolesnik told TASS in an interview.

"Right now, there’s a lot of hysteria in the West about Russia wanting to attack them. Not a single Russian shell or any other explosive device has ever landed in EU or NATO countries," he noted. The lawmaker emphasized that the accusations against Russia over the drone incident at Leipzig Airport are a brazen provocation.

At the same time, Kolesnik pointed out that Western weapons are, in fact, being actively used against Russia. "And yet they claim that we want to attack them! But many [in Europe] believe it, by the way," he emphasized.