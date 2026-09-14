DONETSK, September 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are using prohibited toxic chemicals, including chloropicrin, according to a video released by the department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

"There have been instances of the Ukrainian armed forces using prohibited chemical warfare agents," the video said.

According to the FSB’s department in the DPR, hideouts with bottles containing chloropicrin, a banned toxic substance, among other items, were found in areas cleared of Ukrainian troops.

Channels for the delivery of chemical agents to Ukraine are currently being uncovered, the FSB’s department added.