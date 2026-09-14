Putin welcomes Chinese, Indian leaders’ readiness to help resolve Ukraine issue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed the readiness of the Chinese and Indian leaders to contribute to efforts to settle the Ukraine conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Indeed, both [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping] and [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi took an active interest in Ukraine-related issues during meetings in New Delhi and spoke about their countries’ readiness, if necessary, to play a role in settlement efforts and make their own contribution. President Putin took it quite positively," he said.

Peskov pointed out that the Russian president had provided other leaders with "additional clarification of what the settlement situation is really like and where things stand on the front."