US diesel prices hit record $6.23 per gallon

NEW YORK, September 14. /TASS/. The average price of diesel fuel in the United States has once again reached a record high, rising to $6.23 per gallon, according to data from the national automobile association and TASS calculations.

The most expensive diesel fuel is sold in California at $8.15 per gallon, followed by Washington at $7.22 and Hawaii at $6.93. The lowest prices are in Wyoming and Texas, at $5.83 per gallon each, and Oklahoma, at $5.84.

The current average diesel price has risen by 68.3% since the beginning of the year.

The previous all-time record was set on September 11, when the average price of diesel fuel in the United States reached $6.05 per gallon.