Russia successfully deploys new UAV communications system in special op zone

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Raduga jam-resistant radio communication system for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control, entirely developed and manufactured in Russia, has been successfully used in the special military operation in Ukraine, the press service of the developer company Sector told TASS.

"At one section of the front, a Sector team resolved the issue of restoring supply to a unit where cargo UAVs were failing to reach their destination due to control communication problems. To restore the unit’s operations, the Raduga jam-resistant communication system and the Selector switch, both part of the Svetofor remote system, also of our manufacture, were used. As a result, the unmanned delivery system has been restored and is operating normally and reliably," the press service stated.

According to Sector, the Raduga communication system provides high resistance to interference thanks to both the developer’s engineering and software solutions. "All purchased components of Raduga are assembled and tested at our own production facilities, ensuring independence from external supplies and resilience to sanctions," the press service reported.

Raduga supports several use cases. In addition to using narrowband communication on FPV drones and mine-laying drones, when combined with the Selector switch and the Svetofor remote system, it enables dynamic frequency switching.

"When even the frequencies that are typically the hardest to suppress are compromised, and the enemy suddenly intensifies its electronic warfare efforts, it is possible to manually switch to a third backup frequency right in the middle of flight. The external Svetofor system, equipped with a switch, will then operate on three frequencies simultaneously, selecting the best signal from among them," noted the company’s press office, specifying that unlike cascaded solutions – where a failure in a single link ultimately renders the entire drone inoperable – this architecture ensures high reliability thanks to parallel redundancy technology.

Raduga’s design

A bandpass filter is installed at the receiver’s input to block interference, while filters for the power supply and signal paths are located at the output. The antenna is soldered directly to the circuit board, and all components are housed under a protective shield. "It works like an ear that can hear only a specific tone of voice even in a screaming crowd. The narrow band does not pick up background noise, as in broadband communication systems without built-in filters, which allows the drone to fly farther before electronic warfare systems jam the channel," Sector noted.

Sector JSC is a developer and manufacturer of Russian-made specialized equipment for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company’s products are used by both military and civilian UAV operators.