Kiev loses some 1,375 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,375 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost up to 200 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, some 215 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 170 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 460 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, up to 290 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and some 40 troops in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Up to 460 Ukrainian troops eliminated in Kharkov Region since beginning of September

Since the beginning of September, the Russian Armed Forces have eliminated up to 460 enemy personnel and 13 armored combat vehicles within the encirclement in the Kharkov Region.

"Since the beginning of the month, up to 460 enemy personnel, 13 armored combat vehicles, 8 pickup trucks, 13 quad bikes, and 21 ground-based robotic systems have been destroyed within the encirclement," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a news release.

Air defenses down 399 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, Black Sea overnight

Air defenses downed 399 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black sea overnight, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 399 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles last night, between 8:00 p.m. Moscow time on September 13 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow time on September 14 (5:00 p.m. - 5:00 a.m. GMT). The drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Rostov, Smolensk and Krasnodar regions, as well as Crimea and the Black Sea," the statement reads.

Russian airstrikes hit Ukrainian targets in Kharkov, Sumy Regions

Russian aircraft crews have struck a Ukrainian temporary troop deployment point in the Kharkov Region and a drone control center in the Sumy Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"Objective monitoring means have confirmed in real time that a temporary deployment point of the 108th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade in Fyodorovka was destroyed and a drone control center of Ukraine’s 5th Border Detachment in Zemlyanoe, Sumy Region, was hit as a result of combat operations by Russian aircraft crews," the statement reads.

The ministry added that Russian airstrikes involved FAB-500 bombs fitted with universal gliding and correction modules and two Kh-39 lightweight multipurpose missiles.

Russian forces strike railroad vehicles carrying military supplies for Ukrainian army

Russian forces have struck railroad vehicles carrying military supplies for the Ukrainian army in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Poltava, Nikolayev and Odessa Regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Geran-4 Seeker attack drone crews have struck locomotives and military trains involved in the delivery of military supplies inside Ukraine. Footage shows Russian jet-powered drones attacking targets and the outcome of strikes on railroad vehicles in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Poltava, Nikolayev, and Odessa Regions," the statement reads.

Russian drones hit building of Ukrainian telecom operator Kievstar

Russian attack drones have struck the building of Ukrainian digital operator Kievstar, proving mobile services, including to the Ukrainian army, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a morning report on Monday.

"Attack UAV crews from the Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade Varyag delivered a precision-guided attack on the building of telecom operator Kievstar that provided mobile and Internet services, including to the Ukrainian army," the report reads.

According to it, earlier, witnesses released footage of a fire following the Russian drone attack on the company building in the center of the Ukrainian capital.

Liberation of Novogrishino expands Russian army’s offensive capabilities

Russian forces expanded capabilities for an offensive operation in the Dobropolye area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) after liberating the settlement of Novogrishino, Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin said.

"As for Novogrishino, our formations can now approach Dobropolye from one more direction that is being liberated," he told Vesti.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on September 11 that Novogrishino had been liberated.

Russian forces strike assembly site for Ukrainian drone boats in Grigorovka

Russian forces have struck an assembly site for Ukrainian drone boats in Grigorovka, using a drone, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"As a result of a reconnaissance operation in the locality of Grigorovka, a site for the assembly and preparation for use of Ukrainian drone boats was uncovered," the ministry said as it released footage of how the enemy facility was struck by an attack drone crew from the Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade Varyag.

Russia carries out Geran drone strike on gas station in Kiev used by Ukrainian troops

A Geran combat drone crew of Russia’s Varyag Brigade has hit a gas station in Kiev that was used for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces, including the military command, the Russian Defense Ministry reported, releasing corresponding footage.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of operations by a combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crew of the Varyag separate unmanned systems brigade striking a gas station in Kiev. The facility was actively used, among others, by the Ukrainian armed forces’ command and various Ukrainian paramilitary formations. The precision strike on the gas station by a Russian combat drone was confirmed by eyewitness footage previously circulated on the Internet," the statement said.

Black Sea Fleet forces destroy Ukrainian unmanned boat in past day

Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned boat in the Black Sea over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Black Sea Fleet forces destroyed an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea," the statement reads.

Russian troops strike logistics centers, workshops used by Ukrainian army in past day

Russian troops struck logistics centers and workshops assembling unmanned aerial vehicles and their components used by the Ukrainian army in 142 enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck logistics centers, energy and transport infrastructure facilities in Ukraine used by the Ukrainian army, workshops assembling and sites storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian air defenses shoot down 1,025 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day

Russian air defenses shot down two Neptune long-range missiles and 1,025 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past day, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed four guided aerial bombs, four US-made HIMARS rockets, two Neptune long-range missiles, and 1,025 fixed-wing drones," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, a total of 674 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 236,000 drones, 672 missile systems, 30,922 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,777 multiple rocket launchers, 36,454 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 71,878 special military motor vehicles, have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.

Russian forces engaged in active fighting to liberate Malaya Volchya in Kharkov Region

Russia's Battlegroup North is engaged in active fighting to liberate the settlement of Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Active fighting is underway to liberate the settlement of Malaya Volchya in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Russian forces destroy blocked Ukrainian formations near Olkhovatka in Kharkov Region

Troops from Russia's Battlegroup North are destroying enemy forces blocked near the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Enemy manpower and equipment were hit with combined fire near the settlements of Rybalkino and Buzovo in the Kharkov Region. Blocked Ukrainian formations are being destroyed [by Battlegroup North troops] near the settlement of Olkhovatka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Russian Army liberates Shirokoye in Kharkov Region, Novoandreyevka in Zaporozhye Region

Over the past 24 hours, units from the Russian Battlegroup North liberated the locality of Shirokoye in the Kharkov Region, while the Battlegroup Dnepr cleared Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region of Ukrainian troops, Russia’s top brass reported on Monday.

"The surrounded locality of Shirokoye in the Kherson Region was liberated. <…> Units from the Battlegroup Dnepr took up more advantageous lines and liberated the locality of Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine loses up to 60 troops in attempt to break out of encirclement in Kharkov Region

The Ukrainian army lost up to 60 troops and an armored vehicle with crew members in an attempt to break out of encirclement near Chernoye in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian forces trapped in a pocket lost up to 60 troops and an armored vehicle with crew members in an attempt to break out of encirclement near the settlement of Chernoye in the Kharkov Region," the statement reads.

Russian forces liberate Shevchenkovo in Kharkov Region - top brass

Servicemen from the Russian Battlegroup North have liberated the locality of Shevchenkovo in the Kharkov Region as they expanded the outer control zone there, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"The locality of Shevchenkovo in the Kharkov Region was liberated through decisive operations toward expanding the outer control zone, and the enemy was struck near the localities of Novoaleksandrovka and Prikolotnoye in the Kharkov Region," the ministry specified.