MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian strike drones hit the Kievstar mobile provider’s building, which also provides services to Ukraine’s military, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Russian forces also hit locomotives and military trains carrying supplies for Ukraine’s army in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Poltava, Nikolayev, and Odessa regions.

TASS has compiled the key details of the strikes.

Targets in the Kharkov and Sumy regions

- Russian pilots used aerial bombs and X-39 missiles to hit temporary deployment sites and drone command posts in the communities of Fyodorovka in the Kharkov Region and Zemlyanoye in the Sumy Region, respectively.

- The Defense Ministry released footage showing the strikes.

- Russian Aerospace Forces crews carried out the strikes using FAB-500 500-kilogram guided aerial bombs equipped with universal planning and correction modules, as well as two LMUR Kh-39 long-range air-launched missiles.

Railway transport

- Russian forces used Geran-4 Seeker strike drones to hit locomotives and military trains in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Poltava, Nikolayev, and Odessa regions.

- The trains were used to carry various military supplies across Ukraine.

Strike on Kievstar building

- Russian drone operators from the Varyag Separate Brigade of Unmanned Systems carried out a precision strike on the Kievstar building in Ukraine.

- Kievstar is a telecom company providing mobile and internet services to Ukraine’s military.

Strike on gas station in Kiev

- Drone operators from the Varyag Brigade used a Geran strike drone to hit a gas station in Kiev.

- The gas station was used to serve Ukraine’s military, including its command, the Defense Ministry said, releasing footage of the strike.

Ukrainian unmanned boat assembly facility

- Russian forces hit a facility for assembling Ukrainian unmanned boats in the settlement of Grigorovka with a drone.

Situation in Ukraine

- Power outages were reported in the Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, and Kharkov regions after energy infrastructure was damaged, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry reported.

- Some residents in the three regions were left without power.

- The ministry urged Ukrainians not to use high-power electrical appliances in the evening to prevent grid overloads.

- Electricity supplies were cut off in Kiev-controlled Kherson, the city’s head of the administration appointed by Ukrainian authorities, Yaroslav Shanko, reported.

- According to him, specialists are working to determine the cause of the power outage.