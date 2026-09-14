Creative economy's share of Russia's GDP to rise from 4.2% to 7.7% by 2036

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The contribution of creative industries to Russia's GDP should rise from the current 4.2% to 7.7% by 2036, according to the sector development strategy approved by the Russian government.

"Increasing the share of the creative economy in total GDP from 4.2% in 2025 to 7.7% by 2036," the cabinet said, listing the strategy's targets.

The government also plans "to increase the number of companies and individual entrepreneurs operating in the creative economy by 22% compared with 2025," the statement said.

More than 4 mln people currently work in the sector, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his deputies.

"This approach helps promote local brands more actively by offering consumers unique goods or services, for example, in event tourism," the prime minister said. "At the same time, combining traditional and digital formats, as well as artificial intelligence, virtual reality and augmented reality technologies, is increasingly becoming a key component of successful projects," he added.

"All these innovations help reduce costs and boost labor productivity," Mishustin concluded.