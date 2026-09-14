MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is losing public support in the United Kingdom as British citizens are unhappy with expenses for assistance to Kiev amid declining social conditions at home, George Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain, told TASS.

"Zelensky is increasingly unpopular in Britain. The cost to the British people of supporting Zelensky’s regime is enormous and resented because our country is on the slide to third-world conditions. Our public services, wage increases, energy poverty, these are all major factors," he pointed out on the sidelines of an international public discussion in Moscow, dubbed "Sovintern: Either We Do Politics, Or Politics Does Us."

Most people currently oppose the United Kingdom’s ongoing involvement in the Ukraine conflict, Galloway emphasized. "When it turned, just a month or so ago, to a very dangerous hot war situation with British missiles killing Russian civilians in buses, in factories, in warehouses, and in high-rise flats, people in Britain began to take much more notice," he noted.

According to the politician, the positions of the "No to NATO," "No to War," and "No to Conscription" campaigns, as well as workers’ parties, have greatly improved because they have stood against British involvement in the conflict from the very beginning.

The international public discussion, held in Moscow, particularly involved Russian writer and public figure Zakhar Prilepin, a participant in the special military operation; George Galloway, leader of the Workers Party of Britain who has served seven terms as a member of the House of Commons of the British Parliament; and Anatoly Greshnevikov, a Russian writer and former member of the Supreme Council of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, as well as a member of every convocation of Russia’s State Duma to date.