DONETSK, September 14. /TASS/. The weapons and munitions that the West supplies to Ukraine make their way to Mexican drug cartels, a video released by the department of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) showed.

"These weapons enter the illicit market and criminal groups. The latest instance – and everybody might perhaps have seen that – was when weapons from Ukraine ended up in the hands of Mexican drug cartels," according to the video.

Unlike Ukraine, Russia has strict control of weapons sales, the FSB’s department emphasized.