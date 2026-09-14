France's nuclear initiative does not entail collective defense — Finnish Defense Ministry

STOCKHOLM, September 14. /TASS/. The French initiative on advanced nuclear deterrence in Europe, which Helsinki has joined, does not entail NATO-style collective defense obligations for participating countries, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen has said.

"All countries joining the French initiative will determine the extent of their participation themselves. The French initiative differs from the NATO nuclear deterrence concept. Participating countries will not be subject to obligations similar to NATO's collective defense commitments," Hakkanen said in a statement posted on the Finnish Defense Ministry's website.

He added that France would not require other countries share the costs of maintaining nuclear deterrence.