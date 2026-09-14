Saudi minister announces discovery of major uranium deposit near Medina

RABAT, September 14. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia is exploring for mineral resources across the kingdom as part of efforts to build a balanced energy mix and has discovered a major deposit near the city of Medina containing more than 100 mln metric tons of ore with a high uranium concentration, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said at the 70th IAEA General Conference.

"The kingdom continues its efforts to create a comprehensive national energy mix, including nuclear power," the minister said, as quoted by the Akhbaar24 news portal. He explained that "diversifying energy sources has become essential to support economic growth and ensure reliable supplies."

The energy minister said the ministry "continues uranium exploration, and a deposit containing around 110 mln metric tons of ore with a high uranium concentration has been discovered in the Medina region." In this regard, he stressed that "integrating nuclear power into the country's energy mix has become critically important," adding that "Saudi Arabia's national nuclear energy project is progressing in line with the plan to utilize available resources."