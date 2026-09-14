VILNIUS, September 14. /TASS/. There aren't enough air defenses in the world to meet Ukraine's needs, former Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid said in an interview with the Estonian state broadcaster ERR.

According to the politician, during the so-called Yalta European Strategy conference held in Kiev on September 12-13, representatives of the defense industry of Western countries stated that "there is simply not enough air defense equipment in the world right now to meet Ukraine's needs." "The situation [for Ukrainians] has clearly worsened. They currently have no effective weapons against new types of drones," Kaljulaid noted, adding that this is the reason that Kiev is asking for more air defense equipment to be supplied.

Ukraine has recently been experiencing a shortage of interceptor missiles. In particular, Kiev is trying to obtain new batches of missiles for Patriot air defense systems. The British newspaper Financial Times wrote that US President Donald Trump refused to supply hundreds of missiles for Patriot systems during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.

Kiev constantly insists on increasing Western supplies of military aid. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the West's sending of weapons to Kiev and assistance in training Ukrainian military personnel only prolong the conflict and do not change the situation on the battlefield.