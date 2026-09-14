Ban on exports of Russian petroleum products aimed to saturate domestic market — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The ban on exports of Russian petroleum products remains in effect and is aimed at ensuring conditions for saturation of the country’s domestic market, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He stated that the situation in oil markets is deteriorating rapidly overall, largely due to instability and new rounds of escalation in the Persian Gulf, with a massive volume of oil being removed from supplies.

"As for our supplies, Russia has indeed imposed a ban on the export of petroleum products. The ban is currently in effect and is aimed primarily at ensuring sufficient supply for the domestic market," Peskov said when commenting on US President Donald Trump’s statement that Ukraine should stop attacks on Russian oil refineries as they threaten a shortage of diesel fuel on global markets.

On July 30, the Russian government imposed a new temporary ban on the export of gasoline, diesel, and other types of fuel until January 31, 2027.