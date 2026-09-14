UK Prime Minister’s office rejects possibility of referendums on countries leaving Britain

LONDON, September 14. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham does not support the idea of holding referendums in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on leaving the United Kingdom, a representative of the head of the British government said, as quoted by Sky News.

"The prime minister is committed to delivering change across all four nations of the United Kingdom and believes strongly in the union. The United Kingdom is at its best when people come together around our shared values and problem-solving, rather than division, and the prime minister will continue to ease pressures on household finances, and delivering greater economic security, rather than engaging in constitutional debates or further referendums," he said.