Polish air defenses authorized to intercept aerial objects violating its national airspace

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Polish military has been granted the right to shoot down all aerial objects violating the country’s airspace, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on Monday.

"The Polish operational commander issues an order with prior permission [to shoot down objects] in such situations so that our missile defense systems, such as Patriot, and our military pilots are ready to use weapons when an intrusion is reported within the country’s borders," Tomczyk said in an interview with Poland’s local TVN24 television broadcaster.

The Polish prime minister convened an urgent meeting on September 13 of the operational headquarters over several incidents that had been reported in western Ukraine, in the areas adjacent to Poland.