Ukrainian army escalates tensions around Zaporozhye nuclear plant — Rosatom chief

VIENNA, September 14. /TASS/. Tensions are escalating around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) due to the Ukrainian army’s operations, Alexey Likhachev, director general of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, said, addressing the 70th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The event is taking place amid unprecedented developments, Likhachev pointed out. "We live in a world where nuclear facilities come under attack almost every day, creating risks to their security. What used to be unthinkable has now become a reality," the Rosatom chief added.

The IAEA’s role is more important than ever in this regard, he noted. "It is known that Russian nuclear power plants come under attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on a regular basis. We can see that the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP, which is located on Russian territory and is serviced by Russian nationals, has escalated sharply in recent months. The Ukrainian army carries out strikes not only on the plant itself but also on its infrastructure," Likhachev said.

He emphasized the importance of IAEA Secretariat personnel maintaining a steady presence at the ZNPP for the last four years. Of course, we take note of Secretary General Rafael Grossi’s personal engagement and courage. However, we believe that given the current dramatic developments, the agency should not limit itself to recording strikes and expressing alarm but should clearly point to those responsible for these crimes," the Rosatom chief stressed.