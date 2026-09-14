CSTO seeks to draw extensively on lessons of modern warfare — secretary general

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) prioritizes equipping its forces with advanced weapons and seeks to incorporate the lessons of modern warfare into their training, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov wrote in an article for National Defense magazine.

"In the political sphere, we coordinate the CSTO member states’ positions on current issues and advance joint initiatives at international forums. In the military domain, we conduct exercises involving the organization’s collective forces and devote considerable attention to equipping them with advanced weapons and military hardware. In our training, we seek to draw as extensively as possible on the lessons of modern warfare," he said.

According to Masadykov, the CSTO regularly takes measures to counter traditional challenges and threats, including consultations, exercises and joint operations.

"These operations deliver tangible results, including the arrest of offenders, the disruption of drug-trafficking routes, the seizure of weapons and the blocking of extremist websites. Biological security is one of the new areas of our joint work," he concluded.