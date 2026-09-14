CSTO says concerned about creation of NATO military infrastructure on its borders

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization is concerned about the creation of NATO military infrastructure on its borders and the bellicose rhetoric of the North Atlantic Alliance nations, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an article he contributed to the National Defense magazine.

"The Collective Security Treaty Organization, as a multifunctional system for ensuring peace and stability in its area of responsibility, cannot help but be concerned about such phenomena as the bellicose rhetoric of NATO countries directed at some CSTO member states and the creation of military infrastructure on the borders of the organization’s area of responsibility," he noted.

According to Masadykov, a sober analysis of the situation clearly shows that this state of affairs does not serve the interests of any country or international association pursuing constructive goals.

"While remaining an effective format for discussing and implementing measures aimed at ensuring security in its area of responsibility, the CSTO views peace and stability as a fundamental condition for the development and prosperity of our countries," Masadykov said. "For this reason, we continue to systematically strengthen the system of collective security, for which we carry out joint work along the traditional tracks -- political, military, and in the area of countering challenges and threats.".