Sales of new cars in Russia up 63% in 1H 2024 to over 844,000 units — ministry

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia’s sales of new cars in all segments increased by 63% in 1H 2024 year-on-year to over 844,000 units, the Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement.

"In January-June 2024, 844,550 new cars (up to three years) were sold on the territory of the Russian Federation, which is 63% higher than in the same period last year (519,604 units). Meanwhile the market of home-made new cars exceeded 373,000 units, which is 35% higher than in 1H 2023," the statement reads.

The market of new passenger cars soared by 76% in the reporting period in annual terms to 713,900 units, while the market of light commercial vehicles (LCV) increased by 41% to 60,600 units. Moreover, 59,400 trucks (-3%) and 10,700 buses (+14%) were sold in the country in the first six months of this year, the ministry said.

Sales of new electric vehicles amounted to 11,200 units in the period (+137%).

June sales

In June, Russia’s market of new vehicles gained 39% in annual terms to 145,500 units, though in monthly terms it lost half a percent, according to the ministry.

In particular, the market of new passenger cars increased 1.5-fold in annual terms to 122,900 units, though in monthly terms it edged down by 2%. LCV sales amounted to 10,500 units in June (+25% year-on-year, +8% month-on-month).

The market of trucks lost 16% last month in annual terms and added 14% in monthly terms to 10,500 units. Moreover, 1,600 buses were sold in June (-5% year-on-year, +14% month-on-month).