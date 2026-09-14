Russia's antitrust watchdog opens 55 cases over fuel market violations

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has initiated 55 cases and issued 83 warnings regarding the fuel market, with 51 warnings already complied with, the Russian government said in a statement following a fuel market meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

The statement noted that the FAS is taking steps to curb antitrust violations. "To date, 55 cases have been initiated and 83 warnings issued, 51 of which have been complied with," the document reads.

Last week, it was reported that the FAS had opened 51 cases and issued 81 warnings to prevent unjustified fuel price hikes.