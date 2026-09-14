MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The BRICS summit held in New Delhi demonstrated the group's potential and made the West nervous about the irreversible collapse of the unipolar world order, Leonid Slutsky, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR party, told TASS while commenting on the summit's outcomes.

"The adoption of a joint declaration served as a compelling argument - primarily for our adversaries - regarding the viability and future prospects of BRICS. All summit participants supported the positions outlined therein: support for multipolarity and the reform of global governance systems, as well as opposition to unilateral sanctions and tariff barriers," Slutsky noted. "Judging by media reports, the West is surprised by the continued unity of BRICS and deeply concerned about the member states' growing influence on global affairs - particularly in politics and the economy. It is becoming nervous and hysterical over the loss of its leadership role and the irreversible process of the unipolar world's collapse."

Slutsky also pointed out that Western politicians were clearly shocked by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stern warning that the deployment of European troops to Ukraine would be tantamount to direct war against Russia.

"This served as a preemptive response to all those currently discussing foreign intervention and the strengthening of an anti-Russian foothold in Ukraine via NATO - all under the guise of providing 'security guarantees' for Kiev," he stated.

At the same time, the lawmaker noted that the positions of Russia's BRICS partners do not align on certain issues - citing Iran and the UAE as examples. "Yet this did not prevent them from adopting a unified position on the Middle East conflict aimed at a peace solution. A choice worthy of respect," Slutsky emphasized.

The 18th BRICS summit took place in New Delhi on September 12-13. Participants unanimously adopted the summit's final New Delhi Declaration, comprising 140 points that cover all key issues of cooperation within the group, including practical steps to develop trade, logistics, and technological capabilities.