Active phase of CSTO Rubezh 2026 exercise begins in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The active phase of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Rubezh 2026 exercise with the participation of the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region, has begun at the Kotal training ground in Kazakhstan, Vladislav Shchegrikovich, the press secretary of the CSTO Joint Staff, told TASS.

"The active phase of the joint exercise with the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian Region, Rubezh 2026, has begun at the Kotal training ground in the Republic of Kazakhstan."

The drills participants are practicing the preparation and conduct of combat operations aimed at eliminating illegal armed groups that have invaded the territory of a CSTO member state. The opening ceremony was attended by CSTO Deputy Secretary Gerneral Mirlan Turgunbekov, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Major General Askar Zholamanov, Deputy Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Lieutenant General Ruslan Shpekbayev, and invited officials," the statement reads.