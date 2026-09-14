Russian Armed Forces hold military engineer exercises for ASEAN

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s engineer forces, together with partners from Laos, have organized humanitarian demining exercises in the Nizhny Novgorod Region for member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and dialogue partners (ADMM Plus), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In early September, the Russian Chief of Engineers office, together with partners from Laos, organized an exercise on humanitarian demining for ASEAN countries and the association’s dialogue partner states at the training ground of the Nizhny Novgorod Guards Higher Military Engineering Command School. "The exercises were highly praised by all participating countries," the ministry reported.

The ministry specified that, under the coordination of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate for International Military Cooperation, more than 100 military personnel from Brunei, Vietnam, India, Cambodia, China, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and the Philippines took part in the event.

According to the ministry, the exercises focused on humanitarian demining, the coordination of engineer units, the disposal of unexploded ordnance, and the use of specialized equipment. Modern ground robotic systems were actively employed.

The ministry reported that the closing session summarizing the results of the three-year Russian-Lao co-chairmanship of the ADMM Plus expert working group on humanitarian demining will take place in Laos in 2027.