MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. European politicians should seek therapy for their apparent complex around persecuting Russia for every bad thing that happens in the world, Andrey Kolesnik, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee (United Russia), told TASS.

He was commenting on a statement by the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas, who claimed that the purpose of a recent incident where a drone attacked a train near the border between Ukraine and Poland was allegedly to "intimidate" European countries.

"If she has a persecution complex, there are special people who deal with this – if they don’t cure it, they can at least manage it. [The West] no longer cares what kind of drones were involved; Western countries have already raised the level of escalation against Russia to such an extent that they need to stop, or they’ll burst from their own hatred, and we won’t even need to use weapons," Kolesnik said.

"So, whose drone it was isn’t even important anymore. Was it Ukrainian, Polish, English… Anything could have happened. Naturally, they’re trying to use this against Russia, but, in my opinion, they’re no longer even interested in it themselves – it’s too banal."

He said that Kallas shouldn’t be making such statements on behalf of the entire European Union, "not everyone there agrees with her. The European Commissioners should think about who represents their foreign policy."