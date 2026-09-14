Lavrov meets with Ugandan candidate for UN secretary-general — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has met with Olara Otunnu, a candidate for the post of UN secretary·general from Uganda, to explain the requirements Russia imposes on the candidates, the Foreign Ministry said.

"The interlocutor presented his election program. The minister informed Ottunu about the requirements the Russian side imposes on candidates for the highest post in the secretariat of the global organization," the statement says.

Both politicians confirmed their commitment to the central coordinating role of the UN in global affairs, the Russian foreign ministry noted.