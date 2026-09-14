No additional control over AI needed in United States — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump doesn't believe that artificial intelligence needs any extra oversight as it develops.

"The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a strong and smart (high IQ!) president, and the USA has that, in spades!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

"The Trump administration has stopped AI 'people' from doing bad, or potentially bad, 'things,' like Dario [Amodei] ([from] Anthropic!), who is now pretending to be a 'perfect little angel' - and we will continue to do so!" the US leader noted. "We already have tremendous criminal and regulatory power over these companies!" the head of the US administration stated. According to him, China cannot be allowed to overtake the United States in the AI race.

On September 12, the director of the US company Anthropic, Dario Amodei, published an article calling for slowing the pace of development of advanced AI models. He noted that by coordinating a slowdown in work on advanced AI technologies, AI companies could gain one or two years of additional time before models reach critical levels of development and avoid serious miscalculations. SpaceX founder and the richest man on the planet, Elon Musk, as well as the director of the major US technology firm OpenAI, Sam Altman, agreed with this forecast.