EU backs 7-day Russia sanctions extension to resolve rifts — portal

BRUSSELS, September 14. /TASS/. EU ambassadors have agreed to extend sanctions against Russia by just one week to resolve internal disagreements over the restrictions, the EUobserver news portal reported, citing diplomats.

The publication noted that Slovakia, followed by France, had proposed removing Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov from the sanctions list, a move opposed by other member states.

"It means we agree to disagree, for one week," EUobserver quoted a European diplomat as saying.

Earlier, Politico reported, citing diplomats, that Slovakia had demanded the removal of Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov from the sanctions list, while France had proposed removing only Usmanov. Another aspect of the discussion concerns whether the restrictive measures should be extended for six months -- as has been the practice since 2014 -- or for 12 months. Slovakia is not prepared to support a longer extension.

Extending the restrictions requires a unanimous decision by all member states. Experts believe that France joining the call to lift sanctions on Usmanov could complicate efforts to reach an agreement.