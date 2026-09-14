Kalashnikov to showcase AK-15K, AK-19K assault rifles, KUB-2E UAV in South Africa

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group will showcase the shortened AK-15K and AK-19K assault rifles, as well as the KUB-2E guided loitering munition for the first time at an exhibition in South Africa, the company reported.

"The Kalashnikov Group will present the 7.62-mm shortened AK-15K assault rifle and the 5.56-mm shortened AK-19K assault rifle for the first time at the Africa Aerospace and Defense Expo, an international exhibition for the African defense, aerospace, and security technologies, which will take place September 16-20 in Pretoria (South Africa). The KUB-2E guided loitering munition, which has proven itself in the zone of the special military operation, will also be showcased in this country for the first time," the statement reads.

The company noted that the exhibition will also feature the AK-203 and AK-204 assault rifles, the Chukavin sniper rifle, the Kalashnikov PPK-20 submachine gun, and the Lebedev line of pistols.

In addition, Kalashnikov will bring to South Africa the Rus-PE portable reconnaissance and strike system with guided munitions and the Skat-350M civilian drone.