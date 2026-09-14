CSTO does not believe there are no prospects for dialogue with NATO — secretary general

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) maintains a pragmatic approach and does not believe that there are no prospects for dialogue with NATO, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an article he contributed to the National Defense magazine.

"We once proposed dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. These efforts did not yield results, but the CSTO remains committed to a pragmatic approach and does not believe that there are no prospects for dialogue," Masadykov noted.

"Meanwhile, an increasingly large community of experts from various countries around the world, who share our vision of the issues related to shaping the architecture of Eurasian security, is forming around our organization. The Eurasian Analytical Platform, which is being created within the CSTO framework, is intended to institutionalize their work. Under the plan, it should function as a platform for specialized discussions, as well as for forming proposals for a further development of the organization and for strengthening peace and stability in its area of responsibility.".