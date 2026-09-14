US Navy escorts oil tankers through Strait of Hormuz at night, energy secretary says

RABAT, September 14. /TASS/. Oil tankers transit the Strait of Hormuz at night under escort from US Navy ships, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said.

Wright said that nighttime escorts were being provided by the US Navy in response to a question from Al Jazeera. He added that US data on the number of vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz are accurate because they are based on actual ship movements, not estimates.

The US secretary said that the United States had taken away Iran's leverage in negotiations by preventing it from holding shipping hostage like it wanted.