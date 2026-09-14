Risks of large-scale conflicts with catastrophic consequences grow — CSTO

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The risks of large-scale conflicts, which could have catastrophic consequences for everyone, are expanding worldwide, Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an article he contributed to the National Defense magazine.

"Military-political uncertainty is significantly increasing worldwide, the militarization of countries and regions is growing, and, most importantly, the risks of large-scale conflicts are rising," he noted.

"Given that modern armies possess a large number of advanced and deadly weapons, armed conflicts are highly likely to lead to catastrophic consequences not only for the countries directly involved in them, but also for the entire world.

According to Masadykov, the ongoing transformation of the international relations system "is accompanied by a growing number of global contradictions and demonstrates the low capacity of existing political and legal mechanisms to effectively resolve emerging conflicts between countries and blocs.".